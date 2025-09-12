Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Estranged Husband Says Denise Richards Trashed $3.5M Rental Home
HOUSE OF SQUALOR
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.12.25 1:29PM EDT 
Denise Richards (left) and Aaron Phypers (right)
Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers in Cannes, France. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Robert Gillings Productions / JOPR

Denise Richards’ divorce from her estranged husband just got even more contentious. The Wild Things star’s estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, recently gave Inside Edition a tour of the dilapidated $3.5 million Calabasas rental home he says Richards trashed before they split in July. Phypers, 52, led camera crews through several rooms littered with piles of clothing, toys, and trash, which he claimed he could not touch because the items all belong to Richards. The home has already been a source of legal drama between the pair, who married in 2018. In August, Phypers called the police after Richards attempted to enter the property, alleging the actress was violating the restraining order that she obtained after accusing him of physical abuse. Richards later claimed in a court filing that she had moved out of the home, where Phypers resides with his parents and brother, two years earlier, and had only returned to retrieve her belongings and her dogs. In the same court filing, Richards said her in-laws had refused to move out after Phypers stopped paying rent in January, and had “severely damaged the property and left the house in a state of disarray.”

Read it at Inside Edition

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2

Woman Punches Huge Alligator in the Eye to Save Her Puppy Amid Brutal Attack

FIGHT OF HER LIFE
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.12.25 1:54PM EDT 
Danie Wright saved her dog from an alligator in Land O' Lakes, Florida.
Danie Wright saved her dog from an alligator in Land O' Lakes, Florida. WTSP

A Florida woman, Danie Wright, was attacked by a five-foot alligator while on a walk with her four-month-old dog, Dax. Wright had taken her dog out behind her house in Land O’Lakes last weekend, before the encounter with the alligator. The woman explained that she was walking along a creek when a hidden alligator grabbed her dog by the collar. “He came out to get him, and I didn’t see him,” she said. The large alligator dragged her dog as she pulled him back. “I just punched him, punched and punched,” later stating, “I punched him in the eye enough that he kind of let go.” Thanks to her heroic defense, her dog was able to get away safely. Wright was bitten during the attack and is now recovering from her injuries. Wright spoke to WTSP to warn other dog owners to be aware of alligators lurking in the area. “Just be careful with your dogs, you know these alligators are no joke,” she said.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Tired of Laces? Slip Into These Comfy Sneakers Instead
KICKIN’ IT
AD BY QVC
Published 09.11.25 12:00AM EDT 
Skechers Slip-ins GO WALK FLEX Walking Sneakers on a purple and blue background.
QVC

Picture this: you’re walking on a beautiful trail, your favorite song is playing, every step in perfect rhythm—then it happens. Your right sneaker starts to loosen. Step by step, it comes undone, and just like that the moment has been ruined. Step into these curated Skechers and Clarks picks from QVC that make laces optional and keep your feet happy all season long.

Clarks Collection Lace-Up Sneakers
Originally $80
Buy At QVC$$60

Free Returns

This sneaker from the legendary shoemaker Clarks blends street-style vibes with the brand’s signature comfort. It has functional laces for a custom fit, but the convenient side zip makes slipping in and out easy. Plus, padding in the tongue and heel collar provides extra comfort and support where you need it. Whether you wear them with trousers or jeans, these versatile leather sneakers put the exclamation point on any outfit.

Skechers Slip-ins GO WALK FLEX Walking Sneakers
Originally $90
Buy At QVC$73

Free Returns

These lightweight sneakers from Skechers are true hands-free slip-ins. The stretch laces don’t need to be tightened or loosened; they give you a snug fit—with or without socks—every time. The sneakers also have Skechers GO WALK FLEX technology that provides support, shock absorption, and bounce. If you ever get them dirty on a walk, don’t worry—they’re machine washable.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Liam Hemsworth and Model Girlfriend Reveal Engagement With Giant Diamond
💍💍💍
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.12.25 11:10AM EDT 
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks attend the "Limitless: Live Better Now" UK Premiere
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Actor Liam Hemsworth is engaged to Gabriella Brooks. The fashion model, 29, posted a set of pictures to Instagram on Friday, one a black-and-white image with her bejeweled ring finger front and center resting on her man’s chest, and another removing any doubt with a snap of only her hand adorned with the giant rock. She captioned the image with a white heart emoji, while Hemsworth, 35, has not said anything yet. The couple were first linked in December 2019, according to Page Six, just months after Hemsworth’s then-wife, Miley Cyrus, filed for divorce. Now, six years on, they’ve made it official after sparking rumors while away on vacation. Earlier this year, Brooks was spotted with what appeared to be the same sparkler on her ring finger during a jaunt to Ibiza, Spain. Before her relationship with Hemsworth, Brooks was in a four-year relationship with Matty Healy, the frontman of British band The 1975.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Roblox Sued After Abused Teen’s Suicide
‘I FEEL WORTHLESS’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.12.25 1:35PM EDT 
A man photographs a Roblox banner displayed, to celebrate the company's IPO, on the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange.
BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

The mom of a teen who took his own life after being abused while playing on Roblox sued the company on Friday for wrongful death. Ethan Dallas had been playing in the virtual world that allows gamers to chat to one another since he was seven. Around 40 million of its players are under the age of 13, but anyone can play for free. It was there that Ethan met someone he thought was a child called Nate. The New York Times reports Nate taught Ethan how to disable parental controls before moving their conversation to Discord. It became sexual, with Nate threatening to share their conversation if Ethan, who had autism, didn’t send him pictures. Ethan started breaking out in fits of anger in 2022 and was moved by his father to a live-in treatment center for a year. In Dec. 2023, Ethan texted his mom, Becca Dallas, saying, “I’m sorry. I feel so bad about myself. I feel like I’m worthless.” Four months later, he died via suicide at the age of 15. A year on, authorities informed Dallas that Nate was suspected to be 37-year-old Timothy O’Connor, who The Times reports had been arrested on “separate charges of possessing child pornography and transmitting harmful material to minors.” “I couldn’t believe it,” Dallas said, adding she thought Roblox “was a children’s game.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Clear a Stuffy Nose in Minutes With This Sound Therapy Headband
BREATHE EASY
Scouted Staff
Published 09.10.25 2:14PM EDT 
SoundHealth's new SONU Headband. The headband and packaging are on a white table. The headband is black with two purple circles. The packaging is a white and purple with the word SONU on it and a picture of the headband.
SoundHealth

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Few things are more frustrating than a stuffy nose and sinus pressure, whether from allergies or illness. As the air turns colder and drier with the change of seasons, congestion can make it tougher to breathe, sleep, or go about your day. If you’re looking for a drug-free remedy that actually works, Soundhealth’s new FDA-approved headband may help. The headband uses sound therapy to relieve nasal congestion in minutes—no side effects or mess. The Sonu Band uses AI technology to produce acoustic frequencies personalized to your face. Before putting the headband on, patients can Sonu. It creates a digital map of their sinuses to calculate the optimal frequency for relief. The app also offers detailed insights into personalized allergy forecasts and voice-enabled nasal breathing assessments.

When the headband is put on, it uses the optimal sound waves based on your facial scan to gently vibrate the nasal cavities to reduce swelling, open passages, and drain mucus. According to the brand, the Sonu is the only FDA-approved device equivalent to or better than the leading nasal steroid spray, calming down symptoms of allergies, inflammation, and congestion. If you’re looking for quick relief from congestion, pressure, and pain sans meds or sprays, this wearable is the ultimate alternative.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Khloé Kardashian Criticized by Fans for Liking Charlie Kirk Post
🙏🙏🙏
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.12.25 12:14PM EDT 
Published 09.12.25 11:58AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15: Khloe Kardashian is seen on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Khloé Kardashian also shared a post on her story. RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fans went after Khloé Kardashian Thursday night after she liked a post on Instagram commemorating the death of Conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kardashian, 41, also commented three praying-hand emojis under the post of Kirk espousing his Christian faith. The video was shared by the account for pray.com — an “App for Daily Prayer,” per its website. As of Friday, her comment is still up, and she has still liked the post. But fans still took screenshots and criticized her for supporting the slain Turning Point founder. “This is the worst thing she’s ever done in my eyes fr. Yuck!!” wrote one person on Reddit. In another Reddit post, shared on the r/FauxMoi subreddit, someone commented, “And if Khloe addresses this (which she won’t), it’ll be with some flimsy ‘politics aside, he was a husband and a father’ explanation.” However, some fans didn’t believe the reality star even knew who Charlie Kirk was. “[N]ot defending her, just a thought: I wonder if she really actually knows who is and what he’s said,” one person wrote. Another person made a similar point, writing they “doubt” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star knows who he is since the Kardashians “have 0 reason to pay attention to politics.” But a post shared to the star’s story contradicts the idea that she pays zero attention to conservative politics. The Thursday post, made by a chiropractor who shared multiple anti-vaccine messages, said, “A man is killed in front of a crowd. And people record it... like it’s just another trending video.”

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Has Injury Delaying ’80s Reboot
NOT IMMORTAL
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.12.25 1:15PM EDT 
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 18: Henry Cavill attends a press conference for "Argylle" on January 18, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Henry Cavill will star in the 1986 reboot and will be directed by Chad Stahelski. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Henry Cavill, who played Superman in several DC movies, has suffered an injury that will push production of Highlander until next year. A Thursday report from Deadline says the English actor, 42, was injured during training for his role in the Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists movie. The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed the report. The extent and circumstances of his injury sustained during the reboot’s pre-production are currently unknown. Filming is now set to begin in 2026. The Man of Steel actor teased his swordsmanship training last year at CinemaCon. “If you think you’ve seen me do sword work before, you haven’t seen anything yet,” Cavill said. John Wick director Chad Stahelski is helming the remake, which also stars Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and others. The original 1986 version, starring Christopher Lambert, follows an immortal 16th-century Scottish warrior who is facing off against his longtime foe in 1980s New York City.

Read it at Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Pigeon Lady Banned From Feeding Pigeons: ‘We Are Prisoners in Our Own Homes’
PIGEON PANDEMONIUM
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.12.25 10:41AM EDT 
Pigeons flock around a bicycle in downtown Rome.
Alessandro Bianchi/Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters

A woman dubbed “The Pigeon Lady” has been ordered by Rome’s mayor to stop feeding the dozens of pigeons that have overrun her street after furious complaints from her neighbors. The Guardian reports that irate residents say the woman’s regular pigeon-feeding has led to an uncontrolled boom in the bird population, resulting in buildings and parked cars being coated with layers of dirty feathers and pigeon droppings. “We are prisoners in our own homes, hostages to a ridiculous situation that has made daily life unbearable,” one resident told FanPage, an Italian news website. “After years of putting up with this and trying to talk, we can’t take it anymore.” However, “The Pigeon Lady” declared that she was an animal rights activist acting on behalf of the Italian League for Bird Protection. “I put out the food in order to save them,” she told Italian news website Roma Today. In response to complaints about the pigeon muck, she said, “I’ll fix it – for myself, for the people living here, and for the poor pigeons who are the real victims.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
United Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing Over Fire Warning
FIRE ALARM
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.12.25 11:07AM EDT 
A United Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner takes off from Barcelona-El Prat Airport in Barcelona, Spain, on August 27, 2025. (Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The United Airlines flight sustained no visible damage to the outside of the craft. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Two people needed hospital treatment after a United Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Japan. The jet, flying from Japan to the Philippines, made an emergency landing at Osaka’s Kansai International Airport. Fifty minutes into the flight, the aircraft’s cargo hold had reportedly caught fire. Emergency crews and fire trucks were at the runway as United Flight 32, carrying 142 passengers and crew, made an emergency landing. However, the Boeing 737-800 sustained no visible damage to the outside of the craft, and United said an inspection could not determine if the fire had even taken place. It is also unclear what triggered the fire warning on the plane. “United Airlines flight 32 from Tokyo-Narita to Cebu, Philippines, diverted to Osaka due to an indication of potential fire in the cargo hold. The aircraft landed safely and passengers deplaned via slides,” the airline said in a statement/.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Red Light Therapy Helmet Is a Secret Weapon for Combating Hair Loss at Home
RED HEAD
Scouted Staff
Published 09.09.25 4:54PM EDT 
Man wearing the Hairmax Lumina™ 272 Helmet
Hairmax

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From softening fine lines to reducing pain, red light therapy has a laundry list of health benefits. Now, the NASA-backed wellness modality is gaining traction for its ability to help fight thinning hair. Hairmax’s innovative devices help correct and prevent hair loss by stimulating hair follicles through low-level laser therapy. With comparable devices, treatment times can last up to 30 minutes to reap the optimal results, which is not exactly convenient. Fortunately, Hairmax just launched a faster solution for treating thinning hair at home: the Lumina 272.

Hairmax Lumina 272
Limited time offer of $500 off + free hair care gifts
Buy At Hairmax

Free Returns | Free Shipping

This helmet offers the same hair growth-boosting benefits as other models but with a fast treatment time of just seven minutes. The FDA-cleared and clinically-proven helmet is designed with Cool Comfort Tech to increase hair density, reverse thinning, and revitalize damaged hair. It’s also cordless, promising to help achieve results without making you feel like a cyborg. Right now, Hairmax is offering a limited-time offer of $500 off + free hair care gifts (valued at $250) on the new device. If you’re looking for a premium at-home hair loss treatment, this innovative solution delivers real results in less time.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Fox News Correspondent Shares 9/11-Related Cancer Diagnosis
HEALTH WARNING
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.12.25 12:24PM EDT 
Published 09.12.25 11:28AM EDT 
Image of Eric Shawn.
Gonzalo Marroquin/Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

Fox News correspondent Eric Shawn has revealed that he was diagnosed with 9/11-related cancer. He was diagnosed earlier this year, more than two decades after the national tragedy. “Back then, I remember thinking, maybe in 20, 30 years I’ll get something,” Shawn said on air. A similar diagnosis affects almost 48,000 more people, suffering diseases caused by exposure to toxic air particles from the World Trade Center attacks. Of the 3,700 first responders who have died since 9/11, 2,300 had cancer-related illnesses. The journalist has encountered both respiratory problems and cancer that have been linked to his reporting at Ground Zero. Shawn told his viewers he has “two different diagnoses under the World Trade Center Program.” The federal program provides medical care for survivors and first responders. Shawn warned viewers that health complications like his are not limited to emergency personnel. Anyone who was south of Canal Street in Manhattan during and after the attacks is also at risk of experiencing health complications.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Elon Musk Voted Least Popular Man in Texas
LONE RANGER
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.12.25 9:07AM EDT 
CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing "Cyber Rodeo" grand opening party on April 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Tesla welcomed throngs of electric car lovers to Texas on April 7 for a huge party inaugurating a "gigafactory" the size of 100 professional soccer fields. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)
CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing "Cyber Rodeo" grand opening party on April 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Tesla welcomed throngs of electric car lovers to Texas on April 7 for a huge party inaugurating a "gigafactory" the size of 100 professional soccer fields. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images) SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Despite relocating his base of operations to Texas and even founding a town there, Elon Musk has come dead last in a favorability poll of prominent people who live in the Lone Star State. More than 800 registered voters were polled by Texas Public Opinion this week, ahead of a tightly contested race for a Senate seat, during which they were asked to rank various public figures in terms of whether they held a positive view of them. Rep. Colin Allred led the poll with a favorability rating of +6, followed by State Rep. James Talarico and Congressman Joaquin Castro with +5 each. Musk, however, found himself languishing at the bottom, with a favorability rating of -10, lower than that of Attorney General Ken Paxton and President Donald Trump, who had ratings of -9 and -1, respectively. Fifty-one percent of respondents said they have an “unfavorable” view of Musk, with 34 percent claiming to be “very unfavorable” towards the Tesla CEO. It follows a similar poll conducted by Gallup in August, in which Musk was named the most unpopular person in America, with 61 percent of people claiming to have a negative opinion of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now