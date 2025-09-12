Woman Punches Huge Alligator in the Eye to Save Her Puppy Amid Brutal Attack

Estranged Husband Says Denise Richards Trashed $3.5M Rental Home
HOUSE OF SQUALOR
Denise Richards’ divorce from her estranged husband just got even more contentious. The Wild Things star’s estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, recently gave Inside Edition a tour of the dilapidated $3.5 million Calabasas rental home he says Richards trashed before they split in July. Phypers, 52, led camera crews through several rooms littered with piles of clothing, toys, and trash, which he claimed he could not touch because the items all belong to Richards. The home has already been a source of legal drama between the pair, who married in 2018. In August, Phypers called the police after Richards attempted to enter the property, alleging the actress was violating the restraining order that she obtained after accusing him of physical abuse. Richards later claimed in a court filing that she had moved out of the home, where Phypers resides with his parents and brother, two years earlier, and had only returned to retrieve her belongings and her dogs. In the same court filing, Richards said her in-laws had refused to move out after Phypers stopped paying rent in January, and had “severely damaged the property and left the house in a state of disarray.”