Woman ‘Defecated’ in Beauty Store, Ruining Wigs, Cops Say

Police in Wichita, Kansas, appealed to the public to help them identify a woman who they said was caught on camera “defecating” in the middle of a beauty supply store. The woman, who they playfully dubbed a “poopetrator,” was accused of taking a squat “in the middle of the aisle” in a Beauty Supply store last week. “The defecation was significant enough that 8 wigs were destroyed as a result,” police noted in a press release posted on Facebook. As of Wednesday, they said they had managed to identify the accused defecator, but it was not immediately clear if the store had chosen to file charges. The suspect has not been identified.