Woman Detained After 2 NYU Students Shot Dead in Puerto Rico
CUFFED
A woman suspected of shooting two NYU students dead over the weekend has been detained, according to a report. Franco Medina, 29, and Sergio Palomino Ruiz, 28, were celebrating a friend’s birthday in Puerto Rico before the fatal incident Saturday night. Authorities on Sunday asked for the public’s help identifying a woman seen in a video shooting a gun in the street. Police have not released the name of the woman who has been detained, though she is reportedly expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning. Officials earlier said that the NYU students—who were both studying for MBAs at the Stern School of Business—were innocent bystanders as a dispute escalated into a gunfight. NYU said in a statement that the student community is “brokenhearted and shocked” by the killings. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the victims’ families.