Woman Dies After Being Hit by Self-Driving Uber

A woman died after being struck by an Uber self-driving vehicle in Arizona— the “first known death of a pedestrian struck by an autonomous vehicle on public roads,” The New York Times reported Monday. A statement from Tempe police said the vehicle was in “autonomous mode” with a human safety driver behind the wheel when it hit the woman who was “crossing the street outside of a crosswalk.” Officials say the accident occurred overnight, and the woman has not been publicly identified. Uber said in a statement that they are “fully cooperating” with local authorities, and has suspended their self-driving car tests in Tempe, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Toronto.