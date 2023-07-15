Woman Dies After Being Run Over With Lawnmower in Park
A woman lying in the grass of a park in California died after a worker allegedly ran over her with a lawn mower—a tragedy the park’s owner is calling an unfortunate accident. Police in Modesto say an employee cutting the grass Saturday at Beard Brook Park called 911 after spotting the body of Christine Chavez lying in an area he had just mowed. According to local TV station AZFamily, a spokesperson for the company that owns the park chalked Chavez’s death up to an accident, saying the worker couldn’t see her because she was lying in tall grass. Chavez was reportedly unhoused, and local activists are now calling on authorities to do more to help the homeless population. Chavez’s father, Christopher Chavez, said the family will “try everything to get justice.”