Woman Dies Hours After Losing Leg in Grisly Shark Attack Near Canary Islands
DEVASTATING
A German woman who initially survived a shark attack that ripped off her leg has died in a hospital, according to CNN. The attack occurred on Monday 319 miles south-southwest of Gran Canaria, one of the Canary Islands—a Spanish archipelago close to the northwest coast of Africa. The woman, who is reported to be 30, was alive after the attack and flown to hospital by helicopter, Spain’s Guardia Civil said Wednesday. The woman suffered a heart attack during the flight and was pronounced dead at the Doctor Negrín hospital in Las Palmas on Gran Canaria, according to The Guardian. Spain’s sea search and rescue agency Sasemar told The Guardian the woman had been sailing on a British-flagged catamaran, Dalliance Chichester, when she was attacked at approximately 4 p.m. local time. According to Reuters, she was struck while swimming alongside the catamaran.