Woman Dies Trying to Rappel Down U.S.-Mexico Border Wall
‘HAVE TO DO BETTER’
A 32-year-old woman died on Monday as she tried to climb down a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Douglas, Arizona, and got trapped in her harness. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post that she was found around 11 p.m. and pronounced dead at a local hospital. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of the International Border wall and when attempting to maneuver down on the US side via a harness similar to repelling, her foot/leg became entangled and she was trapped upside down for a significant amount of time,” the post reads. The Mexican Consulate has been notified about the woman’s tragic death, authorities added. “These types of incidents are not political, they are humanitarian realities that someone has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy,” Sheriff Mark J. Dannels said in a statement. “We have to do better in finding solutions to the challenges facing our border, and we have to do it for the right reasons.”