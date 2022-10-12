Woman Allegedly Dragged Into Basement and Raped on Stanford’s Campus
A woman was raped on Stanford’s campus Friday, according to the school’s Department of Public Safety. She was working in her campus office when a man entered and dragged her into a basement, where he raped her, the statement said. The assault reportedly happened around noon and was reported to campus authorities later that afternoon. It’s the second on-campus assault at Stanford in recent months, after a woman reported she was raped in a campus bathroom in August. The university said it intends to “promote a culture of community accountability in which individuals are actively engaged in the prevention of violence” and implored people to look after others in the community. “Upstanders have the power [to] stop assaults and to get help for people who have been victimized,” the department said.