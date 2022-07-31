Read it at 9News
Kenny Chesney’s concert in Denver, Colorado, ended on a tragic note Saturday night when a woman fell to her death off an escalator railing. Police said the adult woman, whose identity has not been released, was sitting on the railing at Empower Field at Mile High when she fell shortly before 11 p.m. Police are investigating the death as an accident. Chesney told the Denver Post that he was “devastated” to hear of the concertgoer’s death. Earlier this month, a man died after falling off an escalator rail at The Weeknd’s concert in Philadelphia.