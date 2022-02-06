Woman Falls to Death Off Of 60-Foot Ship Mast
A woman died after a fatal fall from a 60-foot mast on the historical ship Elissa in Galveston, Texas on Saturday. The Galveston Historical Foundation confirmed the death of the 58-year-old woman and that she was a volunteer on the ship, but declined to release any further details until her family is notified. According to the Galveston Daily News, the deceased woman was wearing a safety harness, but it wasn’t clipped into the appropriate safety lines. “We’re not sure exactly what happened that she wasn’t double-clipped in,” Port of Galveston Police Chief Kenneth Brown said. “When she went to move from one location to another, she apparently slipped and fell.” The exact cause of the fall and death remain under investigation. The Elissa, originally built in 1877, was restored in Galveston in 1978 after being salvaged from a Greek scrap yard.