Woman Fined $130 After Cat Meowed Too Loudly on Train

Scientists have documented a first-of-its-kind shark with striking orange skin and ghostly white eyes, a discovery they say is the result of two exceedingly rare genetic conditions. Researchers quickly photographed the nurse shark before releasing it back into the water. It was spotted in August last year during a fishing trip in Tortuguero National Park, Costa Rica, and described this month in the journal Marine Biodiversity. The predator is believed to have xanthism, which reduces darker pigmentation and enhances orange and yellow tones. On top of that, scientists noted evidence of albinism, a condition that limits melanin production and left the shark with pasty white eyes and “no visible irises.” “This is the first and only time an orange shark has ever been recorded,” the report said. The unusual combination made the animal look more like an oversized koi fish than a typical nurse shark, which generally has sandy-brown skin and dark eyes. Scientists also floated possible environmental influences on its hue, including inbreeding, stress, or hormonal changes.
South Park is making every other week its new norm, per Deadline. The series, which has been savagely mocking Donald Trump and his administration since it premiered last month, has been taking an apparently unplanned week off in between each of its episodes. Now show creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are going to cement the pattern, making fans wait an additional week after each scathing episode. A source told the site, “What they’re doing means this year’s episodes need more time than usual to put together, to finish” since “so much happens right now in just one day with Trump.” The first scheduling break came after the follow-up to its premiere episode featuring a nude Trump was delayed. The wait resulted in the show’s Kristi Noem takedown, which showed the Homeland Security Secretary as a glammed-up, arrest-obsessed ICE agent who enjoys massacring puppies. Another one-week break—this one preplanned—replaced a new episode with Comedy Central’s “South Park Day” to commemorate the premiere of its first ever episode, before giving fans “Sickofancy,” which roasted tech CEOs and their cozying up to Trump. Deadline’s source said the breaks keep the show up to the minute with its scathing takes: “No one’s going to sacrifice getting it right, even if we have to push getting it to air, and if that makes the season longer, so be it.”
A lost painting looted by Nazis has gone missing again, days after it was spotted in a real estate advert for a house in Argentina. Portrait of a Lady, a 17th-Century painting by Italian master Giuseppe Ghislandi, was stolen from Jewish art collector Jacques Goudstikker by SS Commander Hermann Goering in the 1940s and later acquired by Nazi officer Friedrich Kadgien, who fled to Argentina with the painting after the war. Following an investigation by Dutch newspaper AD the painting was spotted by chance in a property listing on a house owned by Kadgien’s daughters, but when police went to investigate on Wednesday, the painting had disappeared. “The painting is not in the house… but we’re going to keep searching for it,” said prosecutor Carlos Martinez. In its place was “a generously dimensioned tapestry of a landscape and horses,” although marks on the wall indicated something else had been there. Since the discovery, estate agent Robles Casas & Campos, has removed the property from its books, and Kadgien’s daughter, who had previously refused to cooperate with reporters, has since changed her username on social media. Although no charges have been filed against them yet, Goudstikker’s estate announced plans to sue the Kadgiens. If the painting is found to be in their possession, they could face prosecution for concealing criminal property. Because the Nazis stole the painting during wartime, the crime is not subject to the statute of limitations under international law.
Kelley Wolf, the estranged wife of Party of Five star Scott Wolf, has been arrested following a barrage of posts on social media culminating in her saying, “The police are at my house to arrest me.” The Wolfs and his wife are in the throes of a seemingly-contentious divorce, with People reporting Tuesday that Scott had re-secured temporary sole custody of their children via a court order. Now, per TMZ, Kelley, 48, finds herself in a different type of custody, after she was arrested for electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information. (A similar encounter with police in June saw her taken to the hospital.) One of her post, addressed to “my love,” said “I surrender,” before asserting “The kids hate me. The town hates me. And I love my life!!!” and “I love you Scott. Take care of our kids.” Another message shortly afterwards read: “The police are here at my house to arrest me. I have no idea why. I am not suicidal. I am no danger to anyone. I have not done anything.”
A Boeing 737 carrying 181 passengers was forced to make an emergency landing after a tire exploded on the runway during takeoff. The flight, bound for Paris from Sweden, took off only to immediately turn around as passengers heard a large bang during the ascent, which was later revealed to be one of the tires detonating. “When [the plane] started, it shook a great deal. It shook and vibrated a lot,” passenger Maya Carenco told Swedish outlet Expressen. “My legs are still vibrating. When we were in the air, I did not know what happened, but now that we do know, I’m a bit shocked.” Paramedics raced to the scene, and a sweep of the area found debris on the runway. The cause of the explosion remains unknown so far, and further inspections are taking place, airport officials confirmed. After a brief delay, the flight took off without further incident, and arrived at Charles De Gaulle Airport around two and a half hours later.
Woman Fined $130 After Cat Meowed Too Loudly on Train
A woman in France was fined €110 ($130) after her pet cat was deemed too noisy on a high-speed train in France. The noisy feline on the service between Vannes, Brittany, and Paris sparked a national debate over passenger tolerance. Camille, the cat’s owner, told BFM TV that her cat Monet meowed “a bit at the start” of the trip. After a passenger complained, the conductor issued a fine despite the fact Monet had a €7 ($8) ticket and was in a pet carrier. “It’s a shame that the SNCF allows itself to fine people who are simply travelling with their animals and who are respecting all the rules,” Camille said. The fine document cited Monet’s “repeated” meowing and described the case as “troubling public order due to noise.” The SNCF, France’s state rail operator, said Camille was asked to move to a quieter coach but refused. Officials said Monet’s cries caused “acute tensions” with other passengers and that the fine was not for the meowing itself but for the disruption it caused. The operator said relocating was “a simple and common-sense solution” that would have ensured peace “for all, including for her and for her pet.”
Ancient treasures from a sunken city nearly 2,000 years ago have been retrieved by archaeologists and divers off the coast of Alexandria, Egypt. Cranes hauled the old relics from the bay of Abu Qir, retrieving items such as a headless statue, a sphinx, and a priest figure. The site may have been a part of the bygone coastal town called Canopus, the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities said. “There’s a lot underwater, but what we’re able to bring up is limited. It’s only specific material according to strict criteria,” said Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathi. “The rest will remain part of our sunken heritage.” Egypt signed UNESCO’s Convention on Underwater Cultural Heritage in 2001, which limits its ability to retrieve submerged artifacts. According to Mohamed Ismail, head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the relics date back to successive periods, beginning with the Ptolemaic era, which lasted approximately 300 years. The retrieved treasures will be restored and exhibited at the Alexandria National Museum.
Nip/Tuck actor Dylan Walsh admitted he had been drinking before crashing his SUV in New Jersey, according to police. Officers found open alcohol containers in the vehicle, a police report obtained by TMZ said. Rumson police said Walsh’s Ford Explorer slammed into two utility poles on Aug. 17 after allegedly swerving into oncoming traffic. When officers arrived, they reported finding “an open cooler bag containing multiple empty and open White Claw Hard Seltzer cans” in the car. A witness told police they heard Walsh’s wife yelling “get the bag out of the back seat” before officers got there, the report states. Walsh, 61, told police he had been at the Mule Barn Tavern in Sandy Hook before the crash and was driving home from the beach. Officers described him as “very red” and said he “looked very confused” at the scene. His wife, two children, and another passenger were in the SUV, according to the documents. The actor agreed to provide a blood sample but has not been charged with DUI as results are still pending. He was cited for six motor vehicle violations, including reckless driving, open container of alcohol, and unsafe lane change. Photos published by TMZ show Walsh’s mangled SUV with deployed airbags next to a utility pole.
Jason Kelce has weighed in on the news of his brother Travis’ engagement to Taylor Swift, a day after the pair broke the internet with “the proposal heard ’round the world.” In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, which the Kelce brothers co-host, the elder Kelce took a moment to address the news on everybody’s lips with a special segment. “Gigantic piece of ‘New News’ that just hit the waves,” he said. “We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’ one day off. So, he is not here to address this himself, but we felt it necessary as a team here at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged! The proposal heard ’round the world!” he excitedly proclaimed, before shouting “F--- yeah!” into the microphone. The former Philadelphia Eagles center also addressed last week’s record-breaking episode of the podcast, which featured Swift sitting down for her first interview with the brothers on their football podcast and culminated in her announcement of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. This week’s episode “probably won’t be as good as the last episode of ‘New Heights,’” Kelce conceded. “Thanks to the one and only Taylor Swift for hopping on and deciding to talk with two complete idiots that don’t know anything about the music industry. It was a doozy! So get ready for a much lower bar this week.”
Superstar astronaut Katy Perry has said she is seeking “justice” during a grilling in her $15 million legal fight over a mansion in California. She and her ex, Orlando Bloom, purchased the house in 2020 from 85-year-old Carl Westcott, who subsequently sued to void the deal, claiming he was not mentally fit at the time to agree to it. Perry was being quizzed at a second trial over the future of the house in Montecito near Santa Barbara. She remained tight-lipped on the possibility of making money on the saga, but did admit, “I stand to lose money if it doesn’t work in my favor,” AP reports. During the trial, a judge dismissed a question from Westcott’s team about whether Perry knew their client had been entered into a mental institution earlier in the battle. “This is, I don’t want to say unethical, but this is simply an effort to drive a narrative to parties outside this courtroom,” her lawyer said. The trial is expected to continue for two more days.