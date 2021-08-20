Woman Fined $29K After Refusing to Mask Up on JetBlue Flight
UNRULY BEHAVIOR
A woman heading from Boston to Orlando, Florida, on a JetBlue flight earlier this year has been hit with a $29,000 fine after refusing to wear a face mask and allegedly striking a fellow passenger, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The woman, who is said to have also “shouted obscenities” at the flight crew, is among dozens of people to face steep fines for “unruly behavior” on air travel since the start of 2021, the FAA said in a statement on Thursday. The majority of cases outlined by the FAA this week involved passengers apparently lashing out at flight crewmembers and other passengers in response to requirements to don a face mask. The total fines for such behavior now stand at more than $1 million for 2021, the FAA said, with 2,867 reports of passengers refusing to wear masks.