FLIGHT RISK
Woman Told She Can’t Board American Airlines Flight Unless She Wears Blanket Over Romper
A woman says she has yet to receive a refund from American Airlines after she was prevented from boarding a flight with her 8-year-old son until she agreed to cover up with a blanket, The Washington Post reports. A spokeswoman for American Airlines said the company has fully refunded the passenger for her flight, noting that transfers can take seven to 10 business days to process. Tisha Rowe, a Houston doctor, said she was boarding a flight from Jamaica to Miami when a flight attendant asked her if she had a jacket. After responding no, the flight attendant allegedly told Rowe: “You cannot get on the plane dressed like that.” Rowe, who was wearing a tropical print romper, said she acquiesced to the flight attendant by wearing a blanket back to her seat, after which her son then hid himself under the blanket and began to cry. After spending the entire flight feeling nauseated, Rowe said she talked to another female passenger who did not face any issues boarding yet was wearing shorts shorter than her own.
“Had they seen that same issue in a woman who was not a woman of color, they would not have felt empowered to take me off the plane,” Rowe told The New York Times. “In pop culture, especially black women with a body like mine, they’re often portrayed as video vixens. So I’ve had to deal with those stereotypes my whole life.” Gilson said the airline has apologized for the incident and has attempted to call Rowe, but Rowe says she only wants to discuss what happened in writing.