Body of Woman Killed Years Ago Found Inside a Basement Wall
CHILLING
A woman whose remains were found buried inside a concrete wall in Australia has been identified, authorities said Thursday, adding that her body may have gone undiscovered for over a decade. Tanya Lee Glover, who had impaired hearing and vision, is believed to have been around 38 years old at the time of her death, Queensland Police said. Her body was only discovered in the basement of an apartment complex in the Brisbane suburb of Alderley in December when cleaners came across human remains behind a concrete wall. At the time of the discovery, police said the partially buried body was wrapped in bedding and clothing. Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said Glover’s identity was confirmed using DNA and that her death is now being treated as a homicide.