Woman Was Dead for Five Hours at Chicago O’Hare Airport

A police report has shed light on the death of a missionary whose body was found in the luggage carousel of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport last week.

Authorities determined that Virginia Vinton, 57, took her own life inside the airport, with her being found with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck, reported the Daily Mail, which obtained an incident report. A stark contrast from initial reports that said the woman died because she became “entangled” in one of the facility’s luggage belts.

While Vinton’s cause of death has been confirmed by authorities, questions remain about the circumstances surrounding her death. It’s still unclear why the North Carolina native was in the Windy City or why she chose to allegedly take her own life inside a busy airport she doesn’t appear to have ties to.

Vinton’s body was found by a baggage handler on Aug. 8 just as he was starting his shift, the Mail reported. That worker reportedly told police he started up the carousel like normal when he spotted Vinton, who he at first thought was merely observing him do work. Once her stare didn’t break, he reportedly got an “eerie feeling” and realized she was dead.

Police said Vinton was captured on airport security cameras leaving her seat and entering a restricted area at 2:27 a.m. on Thursday. She was found approximately five hours later by the worker.

The Mail reported that Vinton worked for Wycliffe Ministries in North Carolina. She had a husband, who’s reportedly two years her senior, and two daughters in their early 2os. The family reportedly lived in Africa for 12 years where they translated bibles into local languages.

The newspaper reported that Wycliffe’s website indicated that the family liked to visit friends in the midwest in the summer, providing a potential reason for why she was in Chicago in August.

Vinton’s family has not spoken publicly about her passing.