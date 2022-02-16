Woman Found Dead in Boyfriend’s Home Day After He Was Killed in Head-On Crash
WRECKED
Over the course of just three days, an Illinois woman went missing, her boyfriend died in a car crash, and then she was found in his home apparently beaten to death. The 25-year-old woman was last seen on Sunday as she left her home to travel to her boyfriend’s place. The following day, the boyfriend died in a head-on car crash. When the family learned of the crash and that the woman was not with him, she was reported missing. On Tuesday, police found the woman’s car in the boyfriend’s driveway and secured a search warrant to look through the home. Inside, she was found dead, apparently from severe blunt force trauma. It remains to be seen what transpired after the woman traveled to her boyfriend’s home on Sunday. Local police are conducting a homicide investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.