Woman Found Dead in Suspected Mountain Lion Attack on Scenic Hiking Trail

Canada’s transport regulator has called for an investigation after an Air India pilot turned up to work under the influence of alcohol shortly before Christmas. The individual failed two breathalyzer tests conducted by Canadian police at Vancouver International Airport on Dec. 23, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The pilot was ordered to leave the aircraft, which was bound for New Delhi. In a letter to Air India, Transport Canada described the incident as a “serious matter” and said authorities are likely to pursue enforcement action, the source said. The airline has been given a Jan. 26 deadline to hand over findings from its investigation into the matter. “The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry. Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations,” Air India said in a statement. “Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy.” The airline has faced mounting pressure following the June 12 crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, which killed 260 people.
Wildlife officers in Colorado have killed two mountain lions after the state’s first fatal cougar attack in 25 years. Two hikers found a woman’s body on Thursday on the remote Crosier Mountain trail in Larimer County, throwing rocks at a big cat to scare it away. One of the hikers was a physician, authorities said, and checked the woman to find she didn’t have a pulse. A Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson said the woman was an adult and that the department was investigating her death as a “suspected fatal mountain lion attack.” The Associated Press reports that two lions found in the area had already been killed, with authorities saying any further culling would be dependent on how events unfold. “One mountain lion was shot on scene by officers, later tracked and euthanized,” the spokesperson said. “A second lion was located in the area and also euthanized by officers.” The spokesperson added they were not sure how many lions were involved in the suspected attack. The last time anyone in Colorado was killed by a mountain lion, which can weigh up to 130 pounds, was in 1999 when a 3-year-old was attacked.
A former tabloid fixture tied the knot in a low-key ceremony, marking a new chapter years after her name became synonymous with one of sport’s most notorious scandals. Rachel Uchitel, 50, the podcast host behind Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel, married businessman Dan Donovan in a backyard ceremony at their Palm Beach home, attendees told TMZ. The wedding took place on New Year’s Eve, one day after Tiger Woods turned 50, and near where Woods lives with his partner, Vanessa Trump, according to reports. People reported that guests included Real Housewives alums Jill Zarin and Kelly Dodd, Bam Margera, and Heather McDonald. Uchitel and Donovan matched on the dating app Bumble years ago but did not meet in person until 2024. Eight months after their first face-to-face date, they became engaged. Uchitel became widely known in 2009 after her affair with Woods while he was married to Elin Nordegren. Woods and Nordegren divorced the following year. Earlier this week, a source told the Daily Mail that Woods informed Nordegren of his relationship with Trump in advance. “Tiger knew it was going to get out eventually, so he had to make the phone call to Elin,” they said. Uchitel first made the news when she was pictured searching on Sept. 11, 2001, searching for her fiancé James O’Grady, who died in the collapse of the World Trade Center.
The French government has defended the decision to grant citizenship to Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney and his wife, Amal, after a junior minister suggested they had received special treatment. The French Foreign Ministry said the Clooneys and their 8-year-old twin daughters were eligible for citizenship under a law that allows the naturalization of foreign nationals who contribute to France’s cultural and economic influence. “Like many French citizens, we are delighted to welcome Georges and Amal Clooney into the national community,” said the ministry, using the French version of the actor’s first name. “They maintain strong personal, professional, and family ties with our country.” Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, a junior minister at the Interior Ministry, had complained that the A-lister and his lawyer wife were given special treatment. “The message being sent is not good,” Vedrenne told local broadcaster France Info. “There is an issue of fairness that, in my eyes, is absolutely essential.” Clooney, 64, and his family officially obtained their French citizenship in late December, but have considered the country their primary residence since 2021. President Donald Trump, 79, a longtime Clooney foe, had to weigh in on the news, posting on Truth Social, “Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France...” Clooney fired back at the president, hinting that things will change in America by the midterms, set for November 2026.
The U.S. Coast Guard has called off a search for a 77-year-old woman who went overboard while sailing on a cruise ship north of Cuba. The passenger went overboard on Thursday while traveling on the Holland America Line cruise ship Nieuw Statendam. A post on X from the Coast Guard said they had suspended the search “pending the development of new information” and added that their crews and cruise ship personnel had searched for around eight hours over 690 square miles. “We are deeply saddened to confirm that while sailing in waters north of Cuba, a guest on Nieuw Statendam went overboard earlier today,” Holland American Line said in a statement to the Daily Beast on Thursday. “The captain and crew initiated search and rescue procedures and worked closely with the U.S. Coast Guard which deployed a cutter and helicopter to assist. After 15 hours, the search was suspended at sundown.” They added that their family assistance team was supporting the guest’s family. “Our thoughts are with the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time.” The cruise ship departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Dec. 27 for a seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruise. As a result of the search, the ship’s planned stop at Key West, Florida, on Jan. 2 was cancelled.
Troubled actor Mickey Rourke has been told to pay nearly $60,000 in overdue rent on his L.A. home or vacate the premises. Rourke, 73, was served with a notice according to a complaint filed on Dec. 29 and obtained by People. His landlord, Eric Goldie, said Rourke was first served a notice on Dec. 18 that stated he owes $59,100 in back rent and he needs to pay it or vacate the property within three days. Goldie said Rourke allegedly “failed to comply with the requirements” of the Dec. 18 notice, which was posted on the premises and also mailed, due to the Iron Man 2 star not being home at the time to receive it. Rourke began leasing the property in March 2025 with the rent set at $5,200 a month before increasing to $7,000. Goldie is requesting the back payment as well as compensation for his legal fees and the “forfeiture” of their rental agreement. The Daily Beast has contacted reps for Rourke for comment. Former boxer Rourke was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in The Wrestler. He was recently in the headlines for being removed from the U.K.’s version of Celebrity Big Brother in April last year. He made homophobic remarks to fellow housemate JoJo Siwa, and left the reality show due to “inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior.” That incident prompted Bella Thorne to accuse Rourke of allegedly bruising her genitals on the set of the horror thriller Girl, calling it “one of the all-time worst experiences of my life working as an actress.”
Finding Prince Charming‘s Jasen Kaplan has passed away in New York at the age of 46. Kaplan, also known for his work as a celebrity makeup artist, passed away on Dec. 31 at a New York City hospital, according to Page Six. No cause of death has yet been announced. Kaplan had numerous famous clients, including Kelly Osbourne, Eva Longoria, Cyndi Lauper, and Bethenny Frankel. “I’m devastated, I love you so much,” Osbourne wrote on social media in reaction to the news. “Thank you for all the love, laughter and joy you brought my life. I hope you are at peace now! Life will never be the same without you! Rip my dear friend!” He began working on reality show Gastinau Girls in 2005 before appearing on the gay dating show Finding Prince Charming in 2016.
Five years after his viral moment at Joe Biden’s inauguration, Bernie Sanders has recreated his iconic meme, minus the mittens. The 84-year-old Vermont senator showed up to swear in New York City’s new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, in a grey puffer jacket, sitting with his arms and legs crossed, a pose that instantly transported people back to 2021. Sanders accidentally became internet royalty when a photo of him sitting alone at Biden’s inauguration, masked up and wearing chunky homemade mittens, turned into one of the biggest memes of the decade. People photoshopped Sanders into everything, from classic paintings to popular movie scenes. The mittens look inspired a range of merchandise, from t-shirts to Christmas ornaments, and raised thousands for charity through sales. Wednesday’s ceremony had the same wintry vibe as Sanders sat patiently through the proceedings before swearing in his progressive protégé. This time, he wore regular gloves instead of the famous mittens, but the signature grumpy grandpa energy was still there.
Jim Beam is halting whiskey production at its historic Clermont, Kentucky, facility for most of 2026 in a major pullback that shows just how badly the bourbon business has soured. The distillery, which opened in 1935, will keep bottling what it has already made and let existing barrels age, but it won’t be producing any new bourbon, marking a complete reversal for an industry that bet big on continued growth. Export sales have tanked as a result of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, with Canadian purchases falling by as much as 85 percent during recent trade fights. The trouble is that bourbon takes years to age, so distilleries ramped up production based on previously rosy forecasts that didn’t pan out. Now they’re stuck with huge inventories of barrels in storage, and still paying fees and state taxes on whiskey nobody is buying. Jim Beam has plenty of company in its misery. AM Scott Distillery, a boutique bourbon maker in Ohio, filed for bankruptcy last week, while Brown-Forman, the maker of Jack Daniel’s, which has been around since 1866, laid off 12 percent of its workers in January 2025. Several Kentucky distillers have shut down completely, knocked out by a perfect storm of changing consumer habits and a trade war that killed overseas demand just as American sales started sliding.
Katie Miller rang in the New Year by announcing she is pregnant with her fourth child. The 34-year-old posted a photo on X on New Year’s Eve showing her with husband White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, 40, at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago party, resting a hand on her stomach. Katie Miller, who earlier this year served as an advisor for the now‑disbanded Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Elon Musk and is now the host of her eponymous podcast, married her husband in February 2020 at the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. The couple had a daughter later that year, followed by two sons in 2022 and 2023. In August, the soon-to-be mother of four told The Washington Post that she often stays up working until 1 a.m. and gets up at 6 a.m. to care for her children. “That’s what it means to be a career-minded woman,” she said. “It means you can do it all if you choose to do it.” The Mar-a-Lago party where Miller announced her pregnancy included guests such as the president, Eric and Lara Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and various conservative media figures.