Woman: George H.W. Bush Groped Me When I Was 16

Another woman has accused former President George H.W. Bush of groping her buttocks, Time reported Monday. Roslyn Corrigan, who said Bush grabbed her in 2003, when she was 16 years old, is the sixth woman to publicly accuse the former president since Oct. 24. “My initial action was absolute horror. I was really, really confused,” Corrigan said. “The first thing I did was look at my mom and, while he was still standing there, I didn’t say anything. What does a teenager say to the ex-president of the United States? Like, ‘Hey dude, you shouldn’t have touched me like that?’” A Bush spokesperson apologized last month after actress Heather Lind first accused him of groping her during a television promotion event, saying that the former president’s “arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures” because he is now in a wheelchair. “To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke—and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner.” Bush did not use a wheelchair in 2003, when he allegedly met Corrigan.