MIRACLE OF SCIENCE
First U.S. Baby Born From Womb Transplanted From Dead Donor
A baby born at Ohio’s Cleveland Clinic has made history as the first successful birth in the U.S. from a womb transplanted from a deceased donor. In an announcement Tuesday, the hospital said the baby girl was born in June to a woman in her mid-30s who previously received a uterus transplant. The mother is one of 10 women with uterine factor infertility involved in a study testing uterine transplants from deceased donors. The team has completed five uterus transplants so far, and three of them have been successful. “Through this research, we aim to make these extraordinary events ordinary for the women who choose this option,” transplant surgeon Andreas Tzakis said in the hospital’s statement. “We are grateful to the donor. Their generosity allowed our patient’s dream to come true and a new baby to be born.” The birth comes seven months after Brazil produced the world’s first successful birth from a womb transplant via a deceased donor.