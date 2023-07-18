Woman Gored by Bison at Yellowstone National Park
SIGNIFICANT INJURIES
Officials are warning visitors to stay away from bison at Yellowstone National Park after a 47-year-old woman from Phoenix, Arizona was gored by one of the large bovines on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone on Monday. According to a statement from the National Park Service (NPS), the woman was walking with another individual in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they spotted two bison. As the visitors turned to walk away, one of the bison charged and gored the woman. She sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen and was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The NPS said it is unknown how close the individuals were to the bison when it charged and that the incident remains under investigation. The woman’s condition is unclear. Bison are “unpredictable” and can run three times faster than humans, NPS warned.