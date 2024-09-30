Woman Gored to Death by Bull at Spanish Festival
TRAGIC
A 60-year-old woman was gored to death by a bull during a festival in Spain—only the latest death related to bull running and fighting in Spanish villages in recent months. The woman, who has not been identified, was gored beneath her armpit at a festival in the Valencian town of Enguera, the Spanish wire service Europa Press reported. She died while being transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Video of the horrifying death was later published by TMZ. The Enguera Town Council suspended some festivities following her death—including scheduled bullfighting events, the newswire reported. Just five days before the incident in Enguera, a bull escaped its enclosure in Pantoja, a small town near the city of Toledo, killing an 80-year-old man and seriously injuring another man, 83, and woman, 55. A four-year-old girl escaped with just minor injuries, Spanish newspaper El País reported. Last September, a 61-year-old Spanish man was killed after being gored during a running of the bulls ceremony in the Valencian town of Pobla de Farnals, Reuters reported. Another man was also injured by the same bull, but survived.