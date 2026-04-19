Woman Greets Trump’s Golf Motorcade With Ultimate Two-Finger Salute

A woman on the side of a Virginia highway delivered a message to President Donald Trump that needed no translation.

Channeling WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, a woman leaned out of her SUV window Saturday and flashed a “double gun salute”—both middle fingers, fully extended—at Trump’s passing motorcade as it traveled en route to his Virginia golf club, according to a White House pool report.

The roadside protest lands as Trump continues to spend a significant chunk of his presidency on the golf course.

Another pedestrian gestures toward the motorcade of President Trump, as he travels to his Virginia golf course. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

According to Did Trump Golf Today, the president has played golf for 103 of his first 454 days back in office, or roughly 22.7 percent of his presidency, at an estimated cost of $144.2 million to taxpayers so far.

But some argue the country might be better off if he spent even more time on the course.

It’s a sentiment shared by economists marking the one-year anniversary of Trump’s sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs, which have been blamed for stalling hiring, weaker investment in the U.S., and doing little to deliver the manufacturing revival they promised.

The "double gun salute" made famous by WWE legend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“If you think that discouraging investors from buying assets in the U.S. is a victory, then you don’t believe in a growing economy,” Dario Perkins, global research head at TS Lombard, told The Guardian.

“If it was possible for Trump to have spent the last 14 months on the golf course, we would be in a better place.”

Trump’s latest golf outing comes as tensions flare again in the Middle East, with Iran moving to reassert control over the Strait of Hormuz, raising fresh fears of escalation in the conflict.

The president, however, showed no interest in engaging on the matter at all when asked about Iran during a press conference in the Oval Office on Saturday.

When CBS reporter Olivia Rinaldi tried to ask the president about recent attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, he cut her off and had her removed from the press event.

It was only hours later that another woman offered a “double gun salute,” delivering a message he couldn’t cut off.

It’s not the first time Trump has been flipped off on his way to a golf course. In 2017, Virginia cyclist Juli Briskman went viral after giving his motorcade the middle finger along a similar route.