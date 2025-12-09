Woman-Hating Podcaster Admits He’s Never Slept With a Woman

Nick Fuentes hates women too much to ever get in bed with them.

The far-right podcaster, 27, admitted that he’s never had sex as he jostled with conservative commentator Piers Morgan in a combative two-hour interview.

Morgan, 60, flat-out asked the notorious woman-hater about his intimate affairs as he needled Fuentes about his long history of misogynistic comments, including bizarrely claiming that “a lot of women want to be raped” and that “women suck—like they’re talking too much, they’re not hot anymore.”

“Are you actually attracted to women?” Morgan asked.

“I am attracted to women,” Fuentes confirmed.

“You’re not gay?” the British pundit went on.

“No, but I will say that women are very difficult to be around, so there’s that,” Fuentes replied.

The exchange sent Morgan into a rant about how Fuentes is “a misogynist old dinosaur.”

“I know I’m the boomer here, but actually, you’re a 27-year-old dinosaur, aren’t you, Nick Fuentes?” he said. “‘All women are annoying. All women grow old. They all get fat,’ says the guy—have you ever had sex?”

“No, absolutely not,” Fuentes responded.

“Wow, says the guy who’s never got laid,” Morgan continued, prompting the podcaster to hold in a chuckle.

The far-right podcaster is also an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump. AFP via Getty Images

Fuentes hasn’t exactly been secretive about his sex life. The Holocaust-denying white nationalist has repeatedly identified himself as an “incel” or involuntary celibate—a term that is worn as a badge of honor by members of an online community who typically hold hostile views of women.

In 2024, Fuentes revealed that he was a virgin at age 25.

“Well, I’m Catholic, so I’m waiting for marriage. Also, you know, I’m kind of like an autistic guy,” he said on the Hodgetwins Podcast. “I’m kind of an antisocial person. I think to do what I do, you kind of have to, ‘cause I have been to—you know, not to not to be totally self-righteous or whatever—but I am totally ostracized because of my views.”

Despite his open hatred of women, Fuentes remains an advocate for marriage.

“I tell my followers to get married all the time. I tell them that it’s best for everybody to get married, and I think that’s the only way that you can have sex,” he told Morgan.

“We have to do it in spite of the fact that they are annoying, we have to do it in spite of the fact that they talk too much, we can’t get them to lose weight. We can put them on peptides. We can get them to the promised land,” he rambled on.

