Woman Hit By Duchess of Edinburgh’s Police Escort Dies After Crash
‘IRREVERSIBLE DAMAGE’
A woman has died two weeks after she was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh. The woman, 81-year-old Helen Holland, was struck on the afternoon of May 10 in West London and had been in a coma and critical condition since. In a statement from Buckingham Palace at the time, the Duchess said: “The Duchess’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family.” The Palace added Sophie would “keep abreast of developments,” but there has been no official word from the Duchess since news of her death. Holland’s family told the BBC that the great-grandmother fought “for her life for nearly two weeks... but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today.” Her son, Martin Holland, said his mother had died after “suffering multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries” while using the “safe route of [a] pedestrian crossing.” The incident is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).