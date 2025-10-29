A woman is suing SeaWorld for $50,000 after she allegedly collided with a duck on one of its rides, according to reports. A complaint was filed in Orange County, Florida, after a woman and a duck came together on March 24, per WESH2. The incident occurred on SeaWorld Orlando’s Mako rollercoaster. The claimant says she has suffered permanent physical and mental damage. She has filed a claim for damages, alleging negligence by the theme park. WESH2 reports the alleged impacts “the loss of ability to lead and enjoy a normal life, the loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, the aggravation of an existing condition, and more.” She said SeaWorld is responsible for creating a “zone of danger for bird strikes.” She claimed it is an amalgamation of “the high speed of the rollercoaster making a collision with a flying bird a high-impact event,” and “placing the rollercoaster over or near a body of water.” She blamed it for placing the coaster in “known territory of waterfowls in the area,” and “designing the ride in such a way as to disorient waterfowls.” The Daily Beast has contacted her lawyers, Morgan & Morgan, for more details on the claim. It has also contacted SeaWorld.