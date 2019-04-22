Woman Holding Baby, Gun Threatens to Blow Up San Diego Church: Cops

A woman has been taken into custody after allegedly threatening to blow up a California church on Easter Sunday while holding a baby and a gun, the San Diego Police Department said in a statement. A few minutes after noon, police received “multiple” 911 calls about the woman, identified as Anna Conkey, who reportedly walked up on stage at the non-denominational Tsikdenu Church and threatened to blow up the church while waving her handgun. “This girl came through the back of the stage. She had a baby and a gun,” the head pastor told NBC7. Before police arrived, congregants had disarmed the woman; when police apprehended her minutes later, they found that the gun wasn’t loaded and that there were no bombs on the premises. The woman’s baby and her 5-year-old child were taken into child protective services. The incident comes just hours after multiple Christian churches and hotels in Sri Lanka were bombed, killing at least 200.