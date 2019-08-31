CHEAT SHEET
WORRYING
Woman Hurls Molotov Cocktail Into Immigration Office in Florida
A woman was arrested Friday after hurling a Molotov cocktail into the lobby of a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Florida, the Associated Press reports. Authorities said they believe the woman, who has not been named, intended to cause harm but the lit fuse on the bottle fell off before it could ignite. One person reported feeling sick from the smell of gasoline but there were otherwise no injuries. The incident comes amid growing concerns about potential attacks on immigration agencies, and just two weeks after a building housing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in San Antonio was fired at by unknown shooters.