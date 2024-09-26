Woman in Mickey Mouse Ears Arrested at Disneyland as Daughters Cry for Help
HAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH?
A woman wearing Mickey Mouse-style ears was carted off by police as her two young daughters cried for help after she tried to sneak them into Disneyland in California. The distressing scene was captured in a viral TikTok. Anaheim police told KTLA that the woman was arrested for obstructing an officer and failing to provide identification. Disneyland officials said that the woman was trying to get her kids into the park without paying for tickets by lying that they were younger than they were—children under three get in for free. The police suspect this is not the first time the woman has attempted this ruse. Social media users were mixed in their response to the clip. “The babies yelling help breaks my heart,” TikTok user @mother_and_.mariah commented. The top comment on one clip, however, from @Melipless, was less sympathetic: “She was trying to bring her kids into the park without paying. The woman was uncooperative with Disneyland Resort security teams.”