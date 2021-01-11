CHEAT SHEET
Woman Jumps From 12-Story Manhattan Building Holding Daughter, 5
A distraught woman leaped to her death from a Manhattan building, holding her 5-year-old daughter, who was also killed, on Sunday afternoon. The 39-year-old mother was from Brooklyn but was visiting someone at the 12-story Hell’s Kitchen complex—and a witness told reporters she was “very distraught” before she went to the roof and jumped, the New York Post reported. Both were rushed to the hospital but were pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741