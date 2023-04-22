Woman Kidnapped Off the Street in New York, Police Say
TERRIFYING
The New York Police Department is on the hunt for a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman off a Brooklyn street at 1:45 a.m. on Friday, the New York Post reports. The bearded kidnapper allegedly seized and abducted the young woman in a late model Toyota minivan. Police told the Post that the incident occurred in the Brooklyn neighborhood Gravesend and described the abductee as “a woman in her twenties with a light complexion and long hair, approximately 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds.” The Post reports that the alleged abductee was last seen wearing a striped shirt, blue skirt, and white sneakers, according to police. The alleged kidnapper, meanwhile, is said to be “a man in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-10, and weighing 175 pounds,” last seen in “a black shirt, dark pants, and black sneakers.” The Daily News reported that as of Saturday morning police said no one has come forward to report that a loved one has been taken.