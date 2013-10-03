Woman Killed After D.C. Car Chase

CHEAT SHEET
The nation’s capital was brought to a halt on Thursday when a woman with a child in her car attempted to drive into a White House barricade, setting off a car chase with police that ultimately ended with officers fatally shooting her. The sound of gunfire on Capitol Hill led the buildings of the House and Senate to go under lockdown for about 30 minutes. One police officer was injured, apparently during the chase. The black Nissan Infinit was registered to Miriam Carey, 34, of Stamford, CT. Her child, a one-year-old girl, was taken to a hospital and is now in protective custody.