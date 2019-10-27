CHEAT SHEET

    Woman Killed After Explosion During Gender Reveal Party in Iowa

    Anna Kaplan

    Breaking News Reporter

    Johannes Eisele/Getty

    An Iowa woman was killed when an explosion at a gender reveal party sent debris flying, police said. Deputies arrived at a house in Knoxville, Iowa, about 40 miles outside of Des Moines, around 4 p.m. Saturday, and pronounced the 56-year-old woman dead on the scene. Investigators determined that an explosion during the gender reveal announcement caused the woman’s death, the AP reports. It’s unclear what caused the explosion. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

    Read it at Des Moines Register