9/11 Commission Member Killed After Private Jet Hits Severe Turbulence
‘BELOVED’
A woman who died from injuries sustained when a private jet passing over New England was hit by severe turbulence on Friday has been identified as Dana Hyde, a prominent Beltway lawyer who served as counsel on the 9/11 Commission. The 55-year-old was flying from New Hampshire to Virginia with four other people, including her husband and one of her sons, when the jet was buffeted and forced to divert to an airport in Connecticut. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Two crew members, as well as Hyde’s husband and son, were uninjured, officials confirmed. The aircraft was owned by Conexon, a rural broadband consulting firm that employs Hyde’s husband, Jonathan Chambers, as a partner, the company confirmed. In an email to employees and clients, Chambers wrote, “Dana was the best person I ever knew. She was a wonderful mother to our boys and she was accomplished professionally. She loved and was beloved.” In addition to her work on the commission, Hyde served as a White House special assistant during the Clinton administration, and as a senior adviser at the State Department during the Obama years. She later became an associate director at the White House Office of Management and Budget.