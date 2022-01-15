CHEAT SHEET
Woman Killed After Being Pushed in Front of Subway at NYC’s Times Square
A woman was killed after she was pushed in front of a New York subway early Saturday morning, the Daily News reported. The woman was waiting for the R train with two other women at the Times Square-42nd St station around 9:40 a.m. when she was shoved in front of the oncoming southbound train. She died instantly upon impact. Police arrested a person of interest dressed in a ripped sweatshirt at the scene, but no details were provided on a potential motive or link between the assailant and the victim. Sources told the New York Post that the attack appeared to be random. The N, Q, and R trains were re-routed away from Times Square on Saturday as police investigated the incident.