Woman Killed After Landing ‘on Top’ of Alligator in Florida

Singer of Huge 90s Band Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis
‘IT’S NOT MY TIME’
3 Doors Down lead singer Brad Arnold announced Wednesday that he’s been diagnosed with kidney cancer, forcing the band to pause its upcoming summer tour. “I’ve got some not-so-good news for you today,” Arnold said in a video posted on social media. The “Kryptonite” singer explained that he’d gone to the hospital a few weeks ago after getting “sick,” and was then diagnosed with clear cell renal cell carcinoma—the most common type of kidney cancer. The cancer had also metastasized to his lung. “It’s stage four, and that’s not real good. But you know what?” he said. “We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all.” Arnold quipped that he’ll be listening to 3 Doors Down’s 2008 song “It’s Not My Time” as he battles the disease. The band, which Arnold cofounded in 1996 while he was still a teenager in Mississippi, has canceled all upcoming shows, including their summer tour, festival stops, and support dates with Creed, according to Music Mayhem.