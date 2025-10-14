Woman Killed by Flying Solar Panel in Freak Storm Accident

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Katy Perry Raises Eyebrows With Comment After Kissing Trudeau
IS IT TRUDEAU?
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.14.25 5:29AM EDT 
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Getty

Pop star Katy Perry may have just dropped a major clue regarding her rumored romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The “Firework” singer made an explosive statement inside London’s O2 music venue on Monday, just days after she sent fans into a meltdown by appearing to kiss the politician on top of her yacht. “London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?” she said. “No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore.” According to The Daily Mail, she kicked things into another gear moments later, when a fan proposed to her. “Wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago,” she said. Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, were snapped on her yacht, Caravelle, in Santa Barbara, California, in images that emerged on October 12. Perry and her ex, Orlando Bloom, confirmed their split earlier this year, while Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire went their separate ways in 2023. Two days after the kiss, Grégoire posted a cryptic message about letting go. “The people, the places, even the moments that once felt, I don’t know, infinite—time asks us to not cling to them. And yet we do, I do, because to hold on feels safer than to let go,” she said in a video on Instagram.

Read it at The Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Mitt Romney’s Family Member Found Dead Near Parking Garage
DARK DISCOVERY
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Updated 10.14.25 4:57AM EDT 
Published 10.14.25 4:44AM EDT 
Mitt Romney in the Dirksen Senate Office Buildingon September 21, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/Getty Images

The sister-in-law of former Utah Senator Mitt Romney has been found dead on a street in California. Carrie Romney, 64, was discovered near a shopping mall in Santa Clarita on Friday evening, The Los Angeles Times reported. A cause of death has yet to be determined, but foul play is not suspected. Officials are investigating whether she jumped or fell from a five-story parking structure, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Nicole Nishida. Carrie Romney’s cause of death was listed as deferred on the medical examiner’s website, and toxicology tests could take months to complete. In a statement to The Daily Mail, the Republican, who ran for president in 2012, said his family is “heartbroken” by Carrie’s death, adding she “brought warmth and love to all our lives. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.” The 64-year-old was the wife of Mitt Romney’s older brother, G. Scott Romney, an attorney who joined his sibling on the campaign trail over the years. He filed for divorce from Carrie in June after eight years of marriage, The Daily Mail previously reported.

Read it at Los Angeles Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This FDA-Cleared Laser Comb Is a Next-Level Hair Loss Hack
HAIR TODAY
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 10.11.25 11:41PM EDT 
Hairmax LaserComb
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Hairmax.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether it’s due to age, menopause, hereditary androgenetic alopecia, standard pattern hair loss, or hormonal shifts, hair thinning is incredibly common. Despite being common, though, it’s not exactly pleasant. Fortunately, there are plenty of at-home and prescription-free treatments to help combat hair loss, and HairMax’s advanced devices are some of our favorites—especially the Ultima 12 LaserComb. The Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb is designed for use by both men and women to help stimulate hair growth with its therapeutic laser light technology that targets energy directly to the hair follicle.

Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb Laser Hair Regrowth Treatment Device
See At Amazon

Free Shipping

Clinical studies have shown that individuals who completed six months of treatment with this device had, on average, 129 new additional hairs. Plus, it has a 90 percent success rate with visible results in as little as three to six months with only three, eight-minute treatments per week. All you have to do is turn it on and start combing in the same areas three to four times over—it couldn’t be easier. Unlike other hair growth devices on the market, the LasherComb is small, compact, and cordless, making it ideal for travel. As for the price, the Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb is $341, which is much more affordable than many of the full-sized hair growth helmets on the market. Plus, it’s backed by a six-month money-back guarantee.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
‘Family Matters’ Star Files for Divorce After Less Than a Year of Marriage
YOUNG AND RESTLESS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.14.25 7:47AM EDT 
Published 10.14.25 7:26AM EDT 
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 17: Bryton James attends the "The Young And The Restless" photocall during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 17: Bryton James attends the "The Young And The Restless" photocall during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Bryton James, the Emmy-winning star of Family Matters and The Young and the Restless, has filed for divorce from his wife, professional dancer Jahaira Myers, after less than a year of marriage, TMZ reported. The petition, filed in Los Angeles, cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents seen by TMZ. James and Myers were married in March 2025 but separated by June. Sources close to the couple indicate the separation was amicable, with both parties requesting privacy. In the filing, James, 38, best known for his role as Ritchie Crawford on the long-running sitcom, asked the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support for either individual. James also requested that Myers be permitted to restore her maiden name once the divorce is finalized. Myers, a North Carolina–born dancer and choreographer, gained recognition this year for her role as a backup dancer on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Ferry Passengers Scramble to Save Man Overboard in Terrifying Emergency
HELICOPTER HEROES
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.14.25 7:28AM EDT 
Falmouth Police
Falmouth Police/Facebook

A Coast Guard helicopter rescued a man out at sea during a brutal East Coast storm. The unidentified individual was spotted on Monday off Falmouth on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, by people on a nearby ferry. The incident occurred during a nor’easter, an extratropical cyclone in the Atlantic. The Steamship Authority Ferry, which was on its way from Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole, raised the alarm at around 3:30 p.m. It triggered a coalition of responders from the Coast Guard, Falmouth Fire, and Environmental Police, who sprang into action. Dramatic footage shows the man being pulled out of the water by the helicopter. From here, he was taken to Joint Base Cape Cod and then Falmouth Hospital. He had no serious injuries. Eyewitness Roy Mundy told CBS News, “Out of nowhere one person stood up and said, ‘Man overboard!’ and it was really intense because every single person on the boat shot up immediately.” He added, “It looked bleak; it was so dangerous out there.” Scenes on the boat were dramatic, too, Mundy said. “I saw a father out there who was trying to spot him while their son was by the door crying, trying to get the father back in because he was scared he was going to fall over, it was very intense.”

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Lift Heavier and Perfect Your Form With This Wall-Mounted Home Gym System
PUMP IT UP
Scouted Staff
Published 10.08.25 2:34PM EDT 
Tonal wall-mounted smart gym installed in a modern bedroom setup, with workout accessories on nearby furniture, neutral decor, and natural lighting highlighting the compact design.
Johnson Fitness and Wellness

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The most challenging part of any fitness program isn’t always just getting started; it’s staying consistent. Many give up when the progress is slow or not visible. That’s where the Tonal 2, an all-in-one home gym system, comes in. Designed to keep you moving forward in your strength training journey, the Tonal 2 provides support in three key areas for real results: progressive overload, training to failure, and perfecting your form.

Progressive overload is the idea of gradually increasing weights over time to stimulate growth. But with free weights, hitting that sweet spot can be tricky, leaving you feeling stuck. The Tonal 2 eliminates this annoyance by fine-tuning the resistance in exact one-pound increments, ensuring every lift challenges you at just the right level. It also introduces smart drop sets. As your muscles fatigue, the system automatically lowers the weight so you can push to failure. According to Tonal, this builds muscle up to two times faster.

Tonal 2 Smart Home Gym
Includes wall installation
See At Johnson Fitness & Wellness

Proper form is crucial for real progress, as poor technique can hinder muscle activation and increase the risk of injury. The Tonal 2 takes the guesswork out of form with its built-in camera, analyzing your movements and offering real-time cues, like keeping your back straight during Romanian Deadlifts. It’s basically like a virtual personal trainer. After your workout, the Tonal 2 provides a breakdown, using clips from your session to highlight areas for improvement.

Aside from strength training, the Tonal 2 is also equipped with 15 other fitness modalities, including Aero HIIT, yoga, and mobility. This allows you to mix up your workouts so you never get bored. It’s a fitness splurge that truly pays off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5

Woman Killed by Flying Solar Panel in Freak Storm Accident

WIND WARNING
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.14.25 7:09AM EDT 
Published 10.14.25 6:26AM EDT 
Woman Killed by Flying Solar Panel in Freak NYC Storm Death
Woman Killed by Flying Solar Panel in Freak NYC Storm Death CBS News

A 76-year-old woman was killed in a freak accident after a solar panel was knocked loose by powerful winds and landed on her head. Video footage captures the moment a massive solar panel was torn from the roof of a parking lot in Coney Island, Brooklyn, and flew 20 feet before it struck Lyudmila Braun in the head as she walked down the sidewalk, killing her. “We just hope that it doesn’t happen to anybody else again. That’s the most important thing. Safety first,” Braun’s grieving son told CBS News. “We’re destroyed right now. We’re at a loss for words.” Adam Rubenstein, who lives nearby, said, “Hopefully nobody else gets hurt, let alone dies, because this is crazy. My uncle lives in this building. I live in the next building, and it could’ve been anybody.” The damage came from a powerful nor’easter that battered New York City with 40mph winds over the weekend, putting city officials on high alert. As of Monday, the Parks Department said it had received 265 reports of fallen trees, resulting in at least 12 road closures. “It was a disgusting accident that never should have happened,” Rubenstein added.

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Nancy Meyers Breaks Silence on Death of Muse Diane Keaton
GRAB A TISSUE
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 10.13.25 6:33PM EDT 
Nancy Meyers and Diane Keaton
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for WGAW

Filmmaker and romantic comedy pioneer Nancy Meyers broke her silence following the death of her frequent collaborator Diane Keaton, who died on Saturday at the age of 79. “Knowing her and working with her changed my life,” Meyers wrote in an Instagram tribute to the Oscar-winning Annie Hall star. “As a woman, I lost a friend of almost 40 years—at times over those years, she felt like a sister because we shared so many truly memorable experiences.” Meyers also noted how huge a loss Keaton’s death is to Hollywood at large. “As a movie lover, I’m with you all—we have lost a giant. A brilliant actress who time and again laid herself bare to tell our stories.” Meyers first worked with Keaton on 1987’s Baby Boom. The duo partnered up three more times over the next two decades, including for 1991’s Father of the Bride and its 1995 sequel, Father of the Bride Part II. Something’s Gotta Give, the 2003 hit film that earned Keaton her fourth Best Actress Oscar nomination, brought their partnership into the 21st century. “She was fearless, she was like nobody ever, she was born to be a movie star,” Meyers continued. “Thank you Di. I’ll miss you forever.”

Read it at Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Rock Legend Sets Record Straight on Bad Bunny Super Bowl Drama
NO BAD-BUNNY-BLOOD
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.13.25 5:24PM EDT 
Carlos Santana and Bad Bunny.
Carlos Santana and Bad Bunny. The Daily Beast/Getty

Social media has been buzzing with news that Carlos Santana condemned the NFL’s decision to book Bad Bunny as Super Bowl 2026’s halftime performer, and that he has even offered to take the “I Like It” singer’s place. But the 10-time Grammy winner is setting the record straight and slamming such claims. The legendary guitarist issued a statement blaming the “totally false” story on “internet trolls.” “I congratulate and celebrate Bad Bunny’s success and his position right now with the world and with the Super Bowl,” Santana said, adding that he feels a kinship with the 31-year-old, “because we are here to utilize art to complement and bring the world closer to harmony and oneness.” MAGA leaders grew angry following the announcement of Bad Bunny as Super Bowl LX’s headliner, with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem threatening that “We’ll be all over that place” and warning would-be attendees: “You shouldn’t be coming to the Super Bowl unless you are a law-abiding American citizen.” While Santana didn’t address the political backlash specifically, he did comment on today’s climate: “We’re living in a time of fear, division, separation, superiority and inferiority,” said the 78-year-old. “Fear is the flavor right now. Fear is what motivates ignorant people to put words in my mouth—saying that I didn’t want Bad Bunny to be represented at the Super Bowl. I never said that, nor would I ever.” Santana also denied claims that he has been petitioning to replace the rapper: “Just to be clear, my heart is in total harmony with Bad Bunny.”

Read it at Rolling Stone

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Drew Barrymore’s Ex-Husband Comedian Tom Green Remarries
WEDDING BELLS
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.13.25 5:15PM EDT 
Tom Green, Drew Barrymore, and Amanda Nelson.
Tom Green, Drew Barrymore, and Amanda Nelson. The Daily Beast/Getty/Instagram

Comedian Tom Green revealed on Instagram that he tied the knot on Saturday. “It was an incredible day filled with love, laughter, and celebration,” Green, 54, captioned the post. “Thank you to all of our family and friends who were there to share in this special moment with us. We will never forget it.” Famous friends of Green’s—like Tony Hawk, Criss Angel and Pauly Shore—flooded the comment section, gushing their congratulations. Although it’s unclear how long Green and partner Amanda Nelson have been together, the actor previously announced their engagement via Instagram Threads in December 2024. Decades before their engagement, however, Green was married to Drew Barrymore from July 2001 to October 2002 after working together on Charlie’s Angels. After the pair decided to divorce, Green said Barrymore “is a wonderful woman” and wished her happiness. “I love her very much. I wish our marriage could have worked out,” he said in a statement at the time. He later appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021 where the exes were friendly while reminiscing on their time together.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Try a Free Can of This Tasty THC Seltzer That Doesn’t Leave You Hungover
SIP, SIP, HOORAY!
Scouted Staff
Published 10.08.25 2:21PM EDT 
Cycling Frog THC seltzers in Black Currant and Wild Cherry flavors displayed on a festive holiday dinner table with candles, cocktails, and seasonal greenery.
Cycling Frog

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From Halloween parties and Friendsgiving hangouts to long evenings spent unwinding, the vibes of fall are simply unmatched. Keep those good vibes going all season long with Cycling Frog. The brand’s delicious seltzers skip the alcohol, opting for a combination of THC and CBD for a mild, calming buzz. Plus, since there is zero alcohol, you won’t wake up the next morning with a pounding headache. Right now, Cycling Frog is offering a special deal for first-time customers. You can get a free can of seltzer to try yourself. Simply enter your email address, pick the seltzer you would like, and check out. You only have to cover the $2 shipping fee. It’s the perfect way to celebrate ‘Sober October.’

Cycling Frog THC Seltzers
See At Cycling Frog

Choose between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular seltzers. The first is Black Currant, which blends 5mg THC and 10mg CBD for a sweet-tart kick that’s refreshing and fun. Try it with a glass of ice while you unwind after a long day. The second option is Ruby Grapefruit, which also packs 5mg THC and 10mg CBD and delivers a tart and citrusy taste. Try mixing this one into a mocktail for a sweet treat after work. Click here to get your free can today.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Keira Knightley Grilled About J.K. Rowling After Joining Project
PICKING SIDES
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 10.13.25 5:45PM EDT 
Keira Knightley
Dave Benett/Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Ge

Keira Knightley was in the hot seat when she was asked about her decision to work on a Harry Potter project. Knightley, while promoting her new Netflix film The Woman in Cabin 10, was previously announced as the voice of Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions. The actress was asked by Decider if she was cognizant of the fan boycott of the series in response to J.K. Rowling’s crusade against trans people. “I was not aware of that, no. I’m very sorry,” she said. “You know, I think we’re all living in a period of time right now where we’re all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren’t we? And we’ve all got very different opinions. I hope that we can all find respect.” Knightley has maintained an apolitical public identity since she rose to fame in the early 2000s, but Rowling’s conspicuous railing against the population has made her a point of contention even for the most impartial celebrities.

Read it at Decider

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Eminem’s Oldest Daughter Is Expecting Her First Baby
SLIM SHADY GRANDBABY
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.13.25 3:00PM EDT 
Eminem, Matt Moeller, and Alaina Marie Scott.
Eminem, Matt Moeller, and Alaina Marie Scott. Getty/Instagram

Eminem’s oldest daughter Alaina Marie Scott announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband. The 32-year-old, who tied the knot with her husband Matt Moeller two years ago, shared the news on Instagram on Sunday. “THE BEST OF YOU + ME. For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way,“ she captioned the post. She added that she has ”never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we’ve wanted for so long." Alaina was born to Dawn Scott, the twin sister of Eminem’s ex, Kim Scott. However, Eminem adopted her, telling Rolling Stone in 2004, that he “has full custody of my niece.” He also revealed that Alaina had “been a part of my life ever since she was born” and “she’d live with us wherever we was at.” This will be Eminem’s second grandchild as his other daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, gave birth to a son in March.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now