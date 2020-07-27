Woman Killed in Shark Attack Off Maine Coast

CHEAT SHEET
A woman was killed in an apparent shark attack off the southern coast of Maine on Monday. The woman, who has yet to be identified to the public by authorities, was swimming off the coast of Bailey Island in the Casco Bay when she was attacked. Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene after nearby kayakers brought her to shore. Dr. James Sulikowski, who studies sharks in New England, said there has only been one prior unprovoked shark attack recorded in Maine. “Shark interactions with humans are very rare in Maine,” Sulikowski said. “My guess is that the person (who was attacked) was mistaken as a food item. In this area of Maine and depending on how close to shore the event occurred, my guess it was a white shark.”