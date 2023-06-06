Woman Killed Mom, Cut Her Up With a Chainsaw, and Grilled the Remains: Cops
‘DISTURBING’
A Maryland woman murdered her 71-year-old mother, dismembered her body with a chainsaw, and then attempted to incinerate the body parts on a grill, prosecutors say. Candace Craig, 44, is being held in jail on charges of first and second degree murder, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. Craig’s 19-year-old daughter, Salia Hardy, has also been charged with accessory after the fact, police said. Officers went to the home of Craig’s mother, Margaret Craig, on Friday to conduct a welfare check. Inside the property, they found Candace Craig as well as “blood and tissue on the floor” and garbage bags believed to contain human remains, according to charging documents. Authorities later found a chainsaw with human remains on it, the documents say. Police say Hardy told them that she overheard her grandmother threaten to report her mother for fraudulently using her credit card and that her mother then attacked her grandmother. The next day, Hardy and Craig “attempted to burn her remains on a grill and a fire at the rear of the residence,” charging documents say. “To say it’s disturbing is an understatement,” Prince George’s County State Attorney Aisha Braveboy said at a news conference Monday.