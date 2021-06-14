CHEAT SHEET
Woman Killed When Car Plows Into Minneapolis Protesters
A car plowed into a group of protesters in Minneapolis late Sunday, killing one woman and injuring a second person. The driver was also injured, according to the Star-Tribune, when demonstrators pulled him out of the car and began attacking him—though police said it’s not clear if the crash was an accident or intentional, and the driver has not been charged. It happened in the Uptown neighborhood, where tensions are running high after a warrant squad shot a killed Winston Smith in a parking garage there on June 3. Police say he grabbed a gun, but the woman who was with him says she never saw a weapon.