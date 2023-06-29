Woman Loses Her Leg in Freak Accident on Airport Walkway
NIGHTMARE
A woman lost her leg in a grisly freak accident at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport on Thursday. The 57-year-old traveler, who has not been identified by name, reportedly tripped on her way to board a flight and got her leg stuck in the airport’s moving walkway. Airport staff scrambled to shut off the machine while it maimed her leg, but medical personnel ultimately had to amputate the leg above the knee to free her, according to The Straits Times. Doctors are now said to be hopeful that they can reattach her leg. The airport confirmed the incident at a morning news conference, promising that “we will ensure that no such accident will happen again.” Don Mueang Airport Director Karun Thanakuljeerapat said the airport would cover the woman’s medical costs and offer additional compensation. Plans to replace the airport’s older moving walkways may also be expedited in light of the accident.