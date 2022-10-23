Washington Woman Mauled by Bear While Walking Her Dog

CHEAT SHEET
A woman walking her dog in Washington state early Saturday morning landed in the hospital shortly afterward when she was charged by a female black bear, according to ABC News. The woman sustained “significant,” though non-life-threatening, injuries as a result, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The bear was captured and euthanized while her two 9-month-old cubs were transported to a wildlife facility. “We are extremely thankful that the victim is receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter,” the department’s police captain Mike Jewell said in a statement. Naturally, the episode prompted a bear warning for the area.