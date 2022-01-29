Woman Nabbed After 13 House Fires Are Lit in Tacoma in One Night
FIERY ARREST
Police in Tacoma, Washington, have nabbed a suspect in a string of targeted house fires that were lit in one night, according to The News Tribune. A 42-year-old Tacoma resident was arrested on Friday for 13 cases of arson, which led to multiple damaged homes though no injuries. Police did not specify the woman’s name, a potential motive, or the charges she will face. “The Tacoma Police Department would like to thank the [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives] special agents who assisted in canvassing the areas of the fires and the community’s response in providing information and surveillance video regarding these crimes,” police said in a press release. The fires started between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with residents reporting the smell of lighter fluid at the scene.