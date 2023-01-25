Woman Pleads Guilty After Sending Ricin to Then-President Donald Trump
YOU’VE GOT MAIL
A woman holding dual Canadian-French citizenship pleaded guilty to charges that she mailed letters containing the deadly poison ricin to Donald Trump, then the president of the United States, as well as eight law enforcement officers in Texas. Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 55, admitted to having made the ricin at her home in Quebec in September 2020, according to a plea agreement filed in a Washington, D.C. federal court on Wednesday. The letter sent to Trump ordered him to “[g]ive up and remove your application for this election!” In several letters, Ferrier also wrote that she “might use my gun when I will be able to come.” She was arrested while trying to cross the Canadian border into the U.S. with a loaded gun, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and other weapons. Ferrier faces more than 21 years in prison should a judge accept the terms of her deal. She is scheduled to be sentenced in April.