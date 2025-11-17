Woman Plunges 20ft From Faulty Rollercoaster

Kris Jenner Reveals Why She is Close With Daughters’ Exes
PLAYING BOTH SIDES
Kris Jenner revealed why she keeps in touch with her daughters’ exes. Jenner, 70, has an “open door” policy and her daughters’ exes “can always come to [her],” she shared on Monday’s episode of "On Purpose" with Jay Shetty. The momager says that she knows “a lot of people don’t understand” her relationships with her daughters’ former partners, especially when scandals and cheating are to blame for the breakup. Jenner explained, “I love these men, and that love doesn’t go away.” Jenner calls Scott Disick, who dated her oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian, her “son.” And even though the couple split in 2015, he appears on the family’s new Hulu series The Kardashians. Jenner also maintains a relationship with her third daughter Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson, who admitted to cheating on Khloé multiple times. Jenner says Thompson still calls her “mom.” She also remains close to her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner’s ex Travis Scott and his family. “They’re family to us. And we share celebrations together,” she said. Jenner says these are “the fathers of my grandchildren… [love] doesn’t turn off like that.”