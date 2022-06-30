Woman Pushing Stroller Shot in Head on New York City’s Upper East Side: Cops

A woman was shot in the head while walking through the Upper East Side neighborhood of New York City on Wednesday night, police said.

The woman was pushing a stroller when she was attacked, according to a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams’ office. She was shot once in the head by a man who approached her from behind. He then ran from the scene, authorities told CBS New York.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to multiple reports.

The baby in the stroller, identified as a 3-month-old by both CBS and PIX11, was “reportedly unharmed,” City Council member Julie Menin said in an update shared to Twitter.

“I am praying for this victim and I’m devastated by this unrelenting and senseless violence,” Menin said.

The unidentified suspect, described as a man in black clothes and a hooded sweatshirt, was still on the run as Mayor Adams made his way to the site at East 95th Street and Lexington Avenue.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.