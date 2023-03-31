CHEAT SHEET
Woman Returns Memorabilia Bought at Auction to Buster Murdaugh
‘MOVED WITH KINDNESS’
A woman who purchased an item from the Murdaugh family’s home sold at auction earlier this month has returned her keepsake to the former lawyer’s only surviving son, his lawyer said. In a Friday tweet, attorney Jim Griffin said the woman offered it to Buster Murdaugh “because she knew he would want it as a keepsake reminder of the good times he shared” with his brother. The hundreds of items sold at the Georgia auction were from the Murdaugh family estate, where Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were murdered in June 2021. “Buster accepts your kindness,” Griffin said, noting that he was “so moved by the kindness” of the gesture. It is not immediately clear what the item given back to Buster Murdaugh was.