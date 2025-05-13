Crime & Justice

Woman Returns to Scene of Crime to Retrieve Dropped Phone—and Gets Arrested

NO GOING BACK

Officers were on the scene investigating the armed robbery when the suspect returned and asked about her cellphone.

Jessinya Faye Ezell, 34, was remanded on a $100,000 bond in Harrison County jail.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of robbing a Mississippi Dollar General store after she returned to the scene to retrieve her lost phone. Jessinya Faye Ezell, 34, allegedly entered the store carrying a firearm and demanded money at 9:32 p.m. on Sunday. Ezell then got into a fight with an employee and dropped her phone before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Gulfport Police Department. Officers were on the scene investigating the incident when Ezell appeared and asked about her cellphone, authorities said. The 34-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery. She was remanded on a $100,000 bond in Harrison County jail.

