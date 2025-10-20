Woman Scores $100,000 Lottery Win Using ChatGPT

A woman has won $100,000 in a lottery using numbers selected for her by artificial intelligence. Tammy Carvey, 45, used ChatGPT to generate numbers at random for her entry into the Michigan Lottery Powerball game. It gave the Michigan woman four correct numbers, which secured her a $50,000 prize. She then doubled her money, having paid extra for the Power Play. Speaking to KARE 11 she said, “I asked ChatGPT for a set of Powerball numbers and those are the numbers I played. I only play Powerball when the jackpot gets up there and the jackpot was over $1 billion, so I bought a ticket.” Her win came as part of a $1.787 billion Powerball jackpot in September. Michigan Lottery, however, is adamant that her win is still entirely a matter of luck. “The results of all Lottery drawings are random and cannot be predicted by utilizing artificial intelligence or other number-generating tools,” it said per the New York Post. Carvey said, “My husband and I were in total disbelief.”

