Woman Sets Fire to the Wrong House in Botched Revenge Plot on Ex, Police Say
STILL CARRYING A TORCH
A woman hoping to get revenge on her ex-boyfriend by burning down his house set fire to the wrong address, authorities say. Christie Louise Jones, 49, has been charged with arson and assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly causing $20,000 worth of damage to the home in Gold Hill, North Carolina on Friday, The Charlotte Observer reports. Armed with a rifle, the homeowner emerged from the property in the early morning after a neighbor noticed flames on his front porch. He saw a woman standing beside a car mumble something before getting in and driving away, according to a report by Rowan County sheriff’s investigators. Jones was charged with assault after allegedly brushing the victim with the car. The homeowner also found that their garden hose had been blocked off with sealant in an apparent bid to sabotage any attempt to put out the flames, and that bits of wood had been set on fire next to a propane tank at the property. Jones was also charged with larceny after being spotted holding one of the victim’s leashed dogs, authorities said.