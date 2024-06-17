Woman Stabbed Near CNBC Headquarters

A man stabbed a CNBC employee near the company’s headquarters in Englewood, New Jersey, Friday evening, a spokesperson for the company told The Daily Beast. The 30-year-old victim was in her car on Sylvan Avenue when 29-year-old Harshkuma Patel approached, knocking on her window in an apparent attempt to speak with her, local police told local news site the Daily Voice. Sources who spoke with the Daily Voice said that Patel had previously been spotted near the facility. When the victim rolled down her window, Patel began to stab her with a knife. He fled shortly after the attack. The 30-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital and treated before being released, a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. “Detectives further concluded that the suspect was a stranger to the victim, and the attack was unprovoked,” Musella said. Patel was arrested outside his New Jersey home Sunday and hit with four charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.
This story has been updated to more accurately reflect the location of the attack.